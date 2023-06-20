Facts

20:52 20.06.2023

Korniyenko urges parliaments of nine European states to recognize Russia's actions against Ukraine as acts of terrorism

2 min read
First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksander Korniyenko called on the parliaments of small European states to recognize Russia's actions against Ukraine as acts of terrorism.

"We call on all civilized countries to recognize the horrors committed by Russia as acts of terrorism. The Russian Federation does not plan to stop and will continue the brutal war against Ukraine, killing civilians, destroying lives, turning them into horrors for every Ukrainian," Korniyenko said at a conference of speakers of parliaments of small European states on Tuesday in Luxembourg.

According to the press service of the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada, Korniyenko said the world will not allow Russia to win and will do everything possible to stop it.

Korniyenko focused on the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

"From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the invaders immediately systematically took away children from orphanages or schools, separated families during filtration and killed parents," Korniyenko said.

He said the return of all Ukrainian children to their homeland is a full-fledged component of Ukraine's victory, as well as one of the elements of the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

Korniyenko invited representatives of the countries of small European states to take part in the work of the International Center for the Return of Children.

The First Deputy Chairman also called on the parliaments, whose representatives participated in the conference, to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. He thanked Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"This step restores historical justice and honors the memory of millions of victims," Korniyenko said.

He also suggested holding a conference of speakers of parliaments of small European states in Kyiv.

The Conference of Speakers of Parliaments of Small European States is the largest meeting of parliamentarians from nine European countries: Andorra, the Republic of Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Republic of Malta, the Principality of Monaco, Montenegro and the Republic of San Marino. Since 2006, this annual meeting has been a platform for strengthening inter-parliamentary relations of the participating countries and agreeing on common positions in international organizations and on major issues on the international agenda.

Tags: #parliaments #call

