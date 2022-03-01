Severodonetsk Azot stops production, does not pose danger for city residents – Group DF statement

Severodonetsk Azot, a chemical enterprise, does not pose any danger to residents of the city and the region, Group DF said in a statement in connection with media reports that the facility's warehouses containing amonia were boobytrapped.

"In connection with the outbreak of hostilities, all production was completely stopped at the plant: all key workshops were stopped, the plant stopped producing fertilizers," the document says.

The enterprise has completely processed ammonia stock and put it into storage, the statement said.

The remains of finished products (fertilizers) and chemicals that were on the territory of the plant were completely removed from the territory of the enterprise outside Luhansk region, Group DF said.

The security service and the technical service of the plant conducted a full additional inspection of all production workshops and warehouses of the enterprise for the presence of hazardous chemicals: there are no such substances on the territory of the enterprise, the statement said.

Group DF recalled that this is not the first time that it has encountered a situation where false information about the group's chemical enterprises is used in hybrid information wars.