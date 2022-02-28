In Kyiv region, Russian military attacks Brovary, Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva, there are killed, wounded – local authorities

In the city of Brovary, Kyiv region, as a result of an air attack by Russian military on Monday, according to preliminary data, one person killed and five were wounded, head of Kyiv regional state administration Oleksiy Kuleba said on Facebook.

According to his information, there was a missile strike in Vasylkiv, data on the victims are being specified.

"Bila Tserkva - hit by rockets, Konovaltsia Street. The hostel was destroyed. People can be under the rubble," Kuleba said. He added that the search and rescue operation continues, two people have already been rescued.

In Fastiv, at the checkpoint of Kadlubytsia, a battle is going on. "Probably with a sabotage group," the head of the region said.

He appealed to residents with a request to stay in the most protected places, in shelters.