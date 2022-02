AFU in Sumy region destroys gas station of Russian army by Bayraktar strikes – Pivnich task force

Near the city of Lebedyn (Sumy region), the Ukrainian army destroyed 96 enemy tanks, 20 hailstones, eight fuel trucks with Bayraktar strikes, the Pivnich (North) task force said.

"Destroyed! Some 96 enemy tanks, 20 hailstones, eight fuel trucks near Lebedin were burned to the ground by artillery and accurate strikes from Bayraktars.