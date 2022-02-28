Facts

21:57 28.02.2022

Poland to provide all necessary aid in process of Ukraine's accession to EU – FM

Poland will provide all necessary assistance in the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has said.

"Poland has always stood for Ukraine's membership in the EU. Today, when Ukrainians are heroically defending themselves against Russian aggression, it is time to welcome Ukraine to the EU community. Poland will provide all necessary assistance in the process of Ukraine's accession," Rau said on Twitter on Monday.

21:45 28.02.2022
