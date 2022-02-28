Ukraine, Russia outline certain decisions at talks, they leaving for consultations – Podoliak

Ukraine and Russia outlined certain decisions during the negotiations, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine said.

"The Ukrainian and Russian delegations held the first round of talks today, the main purpose of which was to discuss the issues of a ceasefire on the territory of Ukraine and hostilities. The sides identified a number of priority topics on which certain decisions were outlined," he said.

"In order for these decisions to get some opportunities for implementation, logistical solutions, the parties leave for consultations in their capitals. The sides discussed the possibility of holding a second round of negotiations in the near future, at which these topics will receive concrete development practice," he said.