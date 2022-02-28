Facts

12:13 28.02.2022

Kyiv metro resumes partial operations along several lines

1 min read
Kyiv metro resumes partial operations along several lines

The Kyiv metro has resumed operations, but service on some lines is limited.

Kyiv Metro said on Monday that traffic along the red line will run from the Shuliavska station to the Universitet station.

On the blue line, trains run from the Heroiv Dnipra station to the Teremky station without stopping at the Independence Square and Lev Tolstoy Square stations.

The green line runs from the station Syrets to the station Vydubychi without stops at Palace of Sports, Klovskaya and Zoloti Vorota. Trains will also run from Slavutich to Krasny Khutor stations.

Subway schedules are subject to change, if necessary.

Tags: #kyiv #metro
