Facts

17:29 27.02.2022

Two journalists from Denmark wounded during shelling in Akhtyrka hospitalized in Poltava – National Police

1 min read
Two journalists from Denmark wounded during shelling in Akhtyrka hospitalized in Poltava – National Police

wo journalists from Denmark, wounded as a result of the shelling by Russian invaders, were hospitalized in a Poltava hospital, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"Foreign journalists were wounded during shelling in Akhtyrka, Sumy region. Currently, Danish citizens are receiving the necessary medical care at the Poltava Regional Clinical Hospital," the National Police said on Twitter.

Doctors assess the condition of the wounded as moderate. Representatives of the Danish Embassy were informed about the state of health of foreign journalists.

Tags: #journalists #denmark #hospitalized
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:01 27.02.2022
Belgium, Denmark, Iceland closing their airspace to Russian aircraft

Belgium, Denmark, Iceland closing their airspace to Russian aircraft

12:50 27.01.2022
Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

15:28 10.11.2021
Denmark retains entry for vaccinated Ukrainians

Denmark retains entry for vaccinated Ukrainians

19:27 27.10.2021
Ukrainians can enter Denmark without COVID-19 test, self-isolation upon presentation of EU COVID-19 certificate

Ukrainians can enter Denmark without COVID-19 test, self-isolation upon presentation of EU COVID-19 certificate

10:08 25.10.2021
Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized upon arrival in USA

Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized upon arrival in USA

16:13 20.07.2021
Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

12:34 16.07.2021
Denisova calls indictment against Ukrainian Yesypenko example of intimidation of independent journalists in Russia-occupied Crimea

Denisova calls indictment against Ukrainian Yesypenko example of intimidation of independent journalists in Russia-occupied Crimea

16:52 21.04.2021
Zelenska launches Ukrainian audio guide at Natural History Museum of Denmark

Zelenska launches Ukrainian audio guide at Natural History Museum of Denmark

12:53 15.04.2021
Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

17:45 09.04.2021
Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TALK WITH LUKASHENKO WAS LONG AND SUBSTANTIVE, HE ASSURED THAT MISSILES AND TROOPS WILL NOT FLY FROM TERRITORY OF BELARUS – ZELENSKY

Nearly 100,000 citizens mobilized in Ukrainian army in two days – Commander-in-Chief

Russian troops go into tactical retreat near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

Iskander missiles launched from Belarus towards Ukraine – Gerashchenko

Kuleba urges to disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT

LATEST

Foreigners wishing to join intl legion to be assisted as much as possible to enter Ukraine – Foreign Minister

TALK WITH LUKASHENKO WAS LONG AND SUBSTANTIVE, HE ASSURED THAT MISSILES AND TROOPS WILL NOT FLY FROM TERRITORY OF BELARUS – ZELENSKY

State Customs Service simplifies import of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Nearly 100,000 citizens mobilized in Ukrainian army in two days – Commander-in-Chief

Kuleba urges partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons, ammunition, supplies, equipment, fuel

Liashko urges UN to move regional offices of UN agencies from Moscow

Telegram may restrict access to service, block Russian and Ukrainian channels – Durov

Russian troops go into tactical retreat near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

Ukraine demands complete financial isolation of Russia, introduction of oil and gas embargo – Kuleba

Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce testify to force majeure due to Russian aggression

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD