Two journalists from Denmark wounded during shelling in Akhtyrka hospitalized in Poltava – National Police

wo journalists from Denmark, wounded as a result of the shelling by Russian invaders, were hospitalized in a Poltava hospital, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"Foreign journalists were wounded during shelling in Akhtyrka, Sumy region. Currently, Danish citizens are receiving the necessary medical care at the Poltava Regional Clinical Hospital," the National Police said on Twitter.

Doctors assess the condition of the wounded as moderate. Representatives of the Danish Embassy were informed about the state of health of foreign journalists.