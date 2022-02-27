Facts

09:50 27.02.2022

Center for Countering Misinformation: Russian reports about surrendered 302nd anti-aircraft regiment in Kharkiv region fake

Reports of the Russian Federation that the 302nd anti-aircraft regiment surrendered in Kharkiv region is a fake, the Center for Combating Misinformation has reported.

"Not a single fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has laid down his arms! According to Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov, all Ukrainian military in their combat positions defend their native Kharkiv region and destroy the enemy. Russia is actively spreading a fake that the 302nd anti-aircraft regiment was detained in Kharkiv region. This is fake news! Russia is trying to shake faith in our forces. But nothing will come of it! We are defending our Ukrainian land, our children, our future! We never give up!"

Interfax-Ukraine
