Facts

20:01 26.02.2022

Lithuania closes airspace to Russian aircraft

Lithuania closes airspace to Russian aircraft

On Saturday, the Lithuanian government decided to close the country's airspace to Russian aircraft in connection with Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

As Minister of Transport Marius Skuodis said at a government meeting, the airspace is closed for Russian carriers from midnight, "certain exceptions" are provided. "They are connected with an emergency landing, humanitarian flights," the minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, this decision was taken by Latvia and Estonia.

