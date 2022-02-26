German govt approves export of weapons from the Netherlands to Ukraine – media

The federal government has allowed the Netherlands to supply 400 German-made bazookas to Ukraine, dpa has reported.

"According to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, the export of 14 armored vehicles with special protection for Ukraine was also approved on Saturday," dpa said in a statement on Saturday.

The vehicles were used for personal protection, and possibly for evacuation purposes.

"They must be handed over to the Ukrainian authorities. In addition, up to 10,000 tonnes of fuel will be delivered to Ukraine through Poland. Additional support services are currently being studied," dpa said.