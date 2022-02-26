Facts

15:11 26.02.2022

Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

1 min read
Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

On Saturday, February 26, Russian troops fired at the Dachny residential area in Akhtyrka, Sumy region, Mayor of Akhtyrka Pavlo Kuzmenko has said.

"Today, about half an hour ago, there was a heavy artillery bombardment of the Dachny residential area. I think, with point weapons. Serious damage was caused, primarily to the population of our community. There are many losses, many wounded, many dead," Kuzmenko said in a video message posted on Facebook.

He also said that the civilian infrastructure of the city was seriously damaged.

"Heat pipelines are damaged, hot water is leaking from our Akhtyrka CHPP. Water pipes, gas pipelines, and electrical networks are damaged. I appeal to every resident: if you see a hot water leak, report it. If you see a gas leak, report it. Emergency services are already working, but we need to stop the leak of hot water. If we don't stop it, we will have to stop the thermal power plant," the mayor said.

Tags: #stoprussia #akhtyrka
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:01 26.02.2022
Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

15:55 26.02.2022
Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

15:39 26.02.2022
PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

15:23 26.02.2022
Georgia to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – press service of Georgian govt

Georgia to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – press service of Georgian govt

15:21 26.02.2022
USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

15:16 26.02.2022
Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

15:15 26.02.2022
Reznikov urges Ukrainians to report on enemy spotters

Reznikov urges Ukrainians to report on enemy spotters

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

Rada calls on UN to exclude Russia from UNSC – appeal

Szijjártó denies information about Hungary blocking sanctions against Russia, offers Budapest for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Weapons and equipment from our partners coming to Ukraine - Zelensky after his talk with Macron

LATEST

Ukraine's minister of education calls on intl partners to review policy of cooperation in field of education, science with Russia

Prosecutor General: Missile hitting high-rise building in Kyiv qualified as violation of laws and customs of war, we record every Russian crime

Rada calls on UN to exclude Russia from UNSC – appeal

Szijjártó denies information about Hungary blocking sanctions against Russia, offers Budapest for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Weapons and equipment from our partners coming to Ukraine - Zelensky after his talk with Macron

Ukrainian flag over Kherson – mayor

EU sanctions Belarusian Security Council secretary, General Staff chief, deputy defense ministers

Belarus jointly with Russia waging war against Ukraine – head of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

White House offers Zelensky asylum if needed – media

Kuleba urges mothers, wives, daughters of Russian soldiers to demand from authorities to stop war of conquest, save their loved ones

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD