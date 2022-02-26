Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

On Saturday, February 26, Russian troops fired at the Dachny residential area in Akhtyrka, Sumy region, Mayor of Akhtyrka Pavlo Kuzmenko has said.

"Today, about half an hour ago, there was a heavy artillery bombardment of the Dachny residential area. I think, with point weapons. Serious damage was caused, primarily to the population of our community. There are many losses, many wounded, many dead," Kuzmenko said in a video message posted on Facebook.

He also said that the civilian infrastructure of the city was seriously damaged.

"Heat pipelines are damaged, hot water is leaking from our Akhtyrka CHPP. Water pipes, gas pipelines, and electrical networks are damaged. I appeal to every resident: if you see a hot water leak, report it. If you see a gas leak, report it. Emergency services are already working, but we need to stop the leak of hot water. If we don't stop it, we will have to stop the thermal power plant," the mayor said.