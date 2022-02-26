Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

Specialists of the cyber police, the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukrainian cyber volunteers received information about the largest sockpuppet farm in the territory of the Russian Federation, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"Cyber specialists collected more than 7,000 subscriber numbers that were used by the Russian Federation for an information campaign to support military aggression against Ukraine. Criminal proceedings have been opened. Paid accomplices of the Russian military aggression carried out a disinformation campaign to disseminate information in public and communities of Telegram, WhatApp, Viber," the message reads.

It clarifies that the cyber experts received data on the phone numbers of the bots.

"On this fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 258 (Terrorist act), Article 259 (Knowingly false report about a threat to the safety of citizens, destruction or damage to property) and Article 436 (propaganda of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," police say.

They also urge citizens to use verified information from official sources and not spread rumors. "Keep calm and do not succumb to the aggressor's provocations," the law enforcement officers said.