Facts

16:14 26.02.2022

Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

1 min read
Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

Specialists of the cyber police, the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukrainian cyber volunteers received information about the largest sockpuppet farm in the territory of the Russian Federation, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"Cyber specialists collected more than 7,000 subscriber numbers that were used by the Russian Federation for an information campaign to support military aggression against Ukraine. Criminal proceedings have been opened. Paid accomplices of the Russian military aggression carried out a disinformation campaign to disseminate information in public and communities of Telegram, WhatApp, Viber," the message reads.

It clarifies that the cyber experts received data on the phone numbers of the bots.

"On this fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 258 (Terrorist act), Article 259 (Knowingly false report about a threat to the safety of citizens, destruction or damage to property) and Article 436 (propaganda of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," police say.

They also urge citizens to use verified information from official sources and not spread rumors. "Keep calm and do not succumb to the aggressor's provocations," the law enforcement officers said.

Tags: #sbu #cybersecurity #stoprussia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:20 26.02.2022
Anonymous hackers announce their intention to 'reveal all the dirt' that Russian govt hides from its citizens

Anonymous hackers announce their intention to 'reveal all the dirt' that Russian govt hides from its citizens

16:11 26.02.2022
Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

16:03 26.02.2022
Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

16:01 26.02.2022
Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

15:55 26.02.2022
Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

15:39 26.02.2022
PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

15:23 26.02.2022
Georgia to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – press service of Georgian govt

Georgia to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – press service of Georgian govt

15:21 26.02.2022
USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

15:16 26.02.2022
Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

15:15 26.02.2022
Reznikov urges Ukrainians to report on enemy spotters

Reznikov urges Ukrainians to report on enemy spotters

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Duda: Poland supports accelerated path of Ukraine's affiliation with EU

Anonymous hackers announce their intention to 'reveal all the dirt' that Russian govt hides from its citizens

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

LATEST

Ukravtodor calls for dismantling of road signs across the country to disorientate Russian troops

Russian ship in Black Sea destroys its plane 'with friendly fire' - General Staff of AFU

Duda: Poland supports accelerated path of Ukraine's affiliation with EU

Curfew in Kyiv starts at 17:00 on Feb 26, ends at 8:00 on Feb 28 – Povoroznyk

Ukraine's minister of education calls on intl partners to review policy of cooperation in field of education, science with Russia

Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

Prosecutor General: Missile hitting high-rise building in Kyiv qualified as violation of laws and customs of war, we record every Russian crime

Rada calls on UN to exclude Russia from UNSC – appeal

Szijjártó denies information about Hungary blocking sanctions against Russia, offers Budapest for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Weapons and equipment from our partners coming to Ukraine - Zelensky after his talk with Macron

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD