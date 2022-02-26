Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced the start of technical preparations for the decision to disconnect the Russian Federation from SWIFT.

"SWIFT. An official decision has not yet been issued, but technical preparations have begun for making the decision and implementing this sanction. We were gnawing and gnawing and have gnawed out. The entire vertical of Ukrainian diplomacy worked – from the President of Ukraine to the attaché at the Ukrainian embassy," Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

He said that Ukrainian diplomats dedicate this victory to all the defenders of Ukraine.