Biden says G7 leaders agree to impose "devastating" package of sanctions against Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden, following a meeting with G7 leaders on Thursday, said that the allies are ready to impose a "devastating" package of sanctions against Russia.
"This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin's unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine," Biden said on Twitter.