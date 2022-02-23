Duda urges Putin not to order armed aggression against Ukraine

President of Poland Andrzej Duda called on Russian President Vladimir Putin not to order armed aggression against Ukraine.

"We hope that war does not break out. We call on President Vladimir Putin, those who make decisions in Russia, to refrain from ordering armed aggression against Ukraine. This is an important moment when we all walk along the narrow path between peace, further stable development and war who does not know where Russia will lead, and possibly the world," Duda said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv on Wednesday.