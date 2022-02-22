Facts

17:54 22.02.2022

Kuleba: I submit proposal to President to break off diplomatic relations with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he had already sent President Volodymyr Zelensky a proposal to break off diplomatic relations with Russia.

"Tonight, I've signed a submission to the President of Ukraine with a proposal to break off diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation. I think, I always thought that this should have been done back in 2014. Unfortunately, this decision was not made then," Kuleba said at a briefing at the country's Embassy in Washington on Tuesday.

