Zelensky: We see no signs of de-escalation from Russia, about 150,000 Russian troops remaining in Ukrainian direction

Ukraine sees no signs of de-escalation from Russia, the security situation remains tense, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

"We do not see any signs of de-escalation from Russia. The security situation remains tense, the number of ground forces of the Russian Armed Forces in the Ukrainian direction is about 150,000 servicemen," Zelensky said, informing Heger about the aggravation of the situation in Donbas.