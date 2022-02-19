World responds to Russia's challenge to global security with appeasement – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said that world leaders have responded to Russia's challenge to global security with appeasement.

"The security system is slow. It fails again. Because of the selfishness, self-confidence, irresponsibility of states at the global level. As a result: the crimes of some and the indifference of others. Indifference that makes you an accomplice. It is symbolic that I am talking about this here. Here, 15 years ago, the Russian Federation declared its intention to challenge global security. How did the world respond? With appeasement. Result? At the very least, the annexation of Crimea and aggression against my state," Zelensky said.

He added that "the UN, which is supposed to protect peace and world security, cannot protect itself."

"When its Charter is violated. When one of the members of the UN Security Council annexes the territory of one of the UN founders. And the UN itself ignores the Crimea Platform, the format and purpose of which is de-occupation of Crimea and protection of the rights of Crimean residents," he stressed.