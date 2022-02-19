Kuleba to leave for Brussels on Feb 21, to visit USA on Feb 22-23 to meet with Blinken, speak at UN General Assembly

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will make foreign visits on February 19-23 to participate in EU and UN events and hold talks with the United States in order to coordinate efforts for implementing a global strategy to deter Russia from further aggression.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, on Saturday, February 19, as part of a delegation led by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the minister will visit the Munich Security Conference, where Kuleba will hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of a number of foreign states.

On Monday, February 21, in Brussels, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister will take part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council as a special guest.

"The Minister will inform European colleagues on the current security situation near the state border and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the efforts of our state and its partners to reduce tension and intensify the process of political and diplomatic settlement," the report said.

Kuleba is also scheduled to visit Washington on February 22. The minister will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the key topics of which will be protecting Ukraine from further Russian aggression, strengthening defense capabilities, and ensuring economic and financial stability.

"On February 23, in New York, the minister will speak at the UN General Assembly, where he will tell the broad international community about the current situation in the temporarily occupied territories and near the state border of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.