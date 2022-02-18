Blinken: shelling of Ukraine in last 48 hours is part of Russian scenario, aimed at creating false provocations to start aggression

The shelling of Ukraine, recorded over the past 48 hours, is part of the Russian scenario, which is already in operation and is aimed at creating false provocations to start Russia's aggression against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Even as we are doing everything we possibly can to make clear that there is a diplomatic path, that this has to be resolved through dialogue, through diplomacy, we are deeply concerned that this is not the path that Russia has embarked on. And that everything that we are seeing including what you have described in the last 48 hours, is part of a scenario that is already in place of creating false provocations, then having to response to those provocations, and then, ultimately, committing a new aggression against Ukraine," Blinken said at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The Secretary of State said it was very important to shed light on what is happening.

"Perhaps this will move Russia to a different path. We remain fully prepared both of us with our colleagues to engage in the diplomacy, but we have to be informed by history. You reference 2014, one could reference 2008 as well in Georgia. And we have to be informed by the facts, and the facts are that despite what Russia is said in recent days about back forces from the border, that has not happened. On the contrary, we see additional forces going to the border," Blinken said.