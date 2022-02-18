Leaders of G7 countries to hold videoconference on Ukraine on Feb 24 - German Cabinet

The leaders of the G7 countries will hold a videoconference next Thursday, February 24, the topic of which will be the situation around Ukraine, the meeting will be held within the framework of the German chairmanship in the G7, said representative of the German government Wolfgang Buechner.

"We will discuss, among other things, geopolitical issues in connection with the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border," he told reporters in Berlin on Friday.

The inviting party at the meeting is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the meeting will be held in preparation for the G7 summit. It will take place in the Bavarian Alps in Elmau on June 26-28. The last summit was also held in Elmau under the chairmanship of Germany, then Angela Merkel was a Chancellor.