Facts

19:53 17.02.2022

Zelensky tells European Council's President about shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska, thanks for initiative to hold donor' conference

1 min read
Zelensky tells European Council's President about shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska, thanks for initiative to hold donor' conference

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky briefed the President of the European Council Charles Michel on the security situation in Donbas, and also thanked for the initiative to hold a donor conference in support of Ukraine.

"Had a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Mariupol. Informed about the security situation and today's provocative shelling, in particular in Stanytsia Luhanska. Thanked for the initiative of the donor' conference in support of Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #zelensky #talk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:14 17.02.2022
Diplomacy is only responsible way to resolve crisis on Russian-Ukrainian border

Diplomacy is only responsible way to resolve crisis on Russian-Ukrainian border

20:35 17.02.2022
Ukraine committed to peaceful resolution of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but in case of escalation it will defend itself – Kyslytsya

Ukraine committed to peaceful resolution of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but in case of escalation it will defend itself – Kyslytsya

19:41 17.02.2022
Servant of People head allows for reduction in VAT on certain food products

Servant of People head allows for reduction in VAT on certain food products

16:27 17.02.2022
Zelensky calls shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska provocation, stresses importance of diplomats, OSCE staying in Ukraine

Zelensky calls shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska provocation, stresses importance of diplomats, OSCE staying in Ukraine

13:11 17.02.2022
Zelensky: Not only Russia, but also some members of Alliance oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO

Zelensky: Not only Russia, but also some members of Alliance oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO

09:58 17.02.2022
British Secretary of State Liz Truss to visit Ukraine on Feb 17

British Secretary of State Liz Truss to visit Ukraine on Feb 17

20:16 16.02.2022
European Parliament approves new package of macro-financial aid for Ukraine

European Parliament approves new package of macro-financial aid for Ukraine

19:47 16.02.2022
We cannot talk about withdrawal of Russian troops yet – Zelensky

We cannot talk about withdrawal of Russian troops yet – Zelensky

19:42 16.02.2022
Ukrainian FM, OSCE Chair-in-Office agree to make every effort for SMM full functioning

Ukrainian FM, OSCE Chair-in-Office agree to make every effort for SMM full functioning

19:26 16.02.2022
NATO Secretary General: Russia maintains massive invasion force on Ukrainian border ready to attack

NATO Secretary General: Russia maintains massive invasion force on Ukrainian border ready to attack

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Blinken invites Lavrov to hold meeting in Europe next week

Ukraine committed to peaceful resolution of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but in case of escalation it will defend itself – Kyslytsya

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

Deployment of Russian forces inside country, including near Ukraine borders, does not affect U.S. interests; no Russian forces in Ukrainian territory - document

Britain to boost assistance for Ukraine to GBP 100 mln – FM

LATEST

Blinken invites Lavrov to hold meeting in Europe next week

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

Deployment of Russian forces inside country, including near Ukraine borders, does not affect U.S. interests; no Russian forces in Ukrainian territory - document

Britain to boost assistance for Ukraine to GBP 100 mln – FM

Kuleba announces launch of new format of Kyiv-London-Warsaw cooperation

JFO HQ records 42 attacks on contact line in Donbas at 15.00

Number of attacks in Donbas up to 34, two servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Peskov on Kyiv's calls for summit meeting: Why?

Rada may vote next week for possibility of online voting for MPs sick with COVID-19 - Servant of People

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD