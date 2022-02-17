Zelensky tells European Council's President about shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska, thanks for initiative to hold donor' conference

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky briefed the President of the European Council Charles Michel on the security situation in Donbas, and also thanked for the initiative to hold a donor conference in support of Ukraine.

"Had a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Mariupol. Informed about the security situation and today's provocative shelling, in particular in Stanytsia Luhanska. Thanked for the initiative of the donor' conference in support of Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter on Thursday.