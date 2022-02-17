Facts

18:55 17.02.2022

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

Russian troops are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Russia says that it is withdrawing these troops. We do not see that happening on the ground. Our information indicates clearly that these forces, including ground troops, aircraft, ships, are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days," Blinken said, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.

