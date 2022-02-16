Facts

16:58 16.02.2022

Zelensky welcomes initiative of European Council President Michel to hold donors' conference in support of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky supports the initiative of President of the European Council Charles Michel, who proposed holding a donors' conference in support of Ukraine.

"I welcome the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel to hold a donors' conference in support of Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter on Wednesday.

He said that in the face of security threats from Russia, effective financial and economic support from the EU is a powerful element in strengthening Ukraine's sovereignty and resilience.

As reported, President of the European Council Michel said on Wednesday that he would initiate a donors' conference in support of Ukraine.

