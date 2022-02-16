Facts

Rada Chairman: We consider path to NATO or united Europe as the way home

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has declared the immutability of the European integration and Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine.

"We know our way. NATO, the EU is the beacon that shines on Ukraine. We keep a daily course in this direction. And no wave – whether informational, propaganda, moral and psychological, or armed - is capable of knocking us off this course," he said during the Marathon of Unity on Ukrainian TV channels on Wednesday.

"We consider the path to NATO or a united Europe as a way home," the speaker of the Rada stressed.

Stefanchuk said that Ukraine is not betting on a power scenario. "We rely on diplomacy, but the foundation of diplomacy should be reliable diplomacy and we provide such diplomacy together," he said.

