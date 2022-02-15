Facts

19:11 15.02.2022

Websites of Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as PrivatBank, Oschadbank subject to DDOS attack – Information Security Center

Websites of Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as PrivatBank, Oschadbank subject to DDOS attack – Information Security Center

The websites of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were subject to a DDOS attack on Tuesday evening, in addition to them, the state-owned PrivatBank and Oschadbank were also attacked, the press service of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security has reported.

"Over the past few hours, PrivatBank has been under a massive DDOS attack. Privat24 users report problems with payments and with the operation of the application. Some users cannot log into Privat24 at all, others do not display their balance and recent transactions. Oschadbank also experiences failures, Internet banking does not work. The websites of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also attacked," the center said in a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

"It is possible that the aggressor resorted to the tactics of petty dirty tricks, because its aggressive plans do not work."

A DDoS attack is a targeted traffic flow to a particular online resource aiming to disable it.

Tags: #ukraine #ddos_attacks
