11:41 14.02.2022

We expect signs of de-escalation from Russia - Scholz

We expect signs of de-escalation from Russia - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said before visiting Ukraine on Monday that he expects signs of de-escalation from Moscow and that the expansion of military aggression will have very serious consequences for Russia.

"We urgently await signs of de-escalation from Moscow. Further military aggression will have very serious consequences for Russia. I absolutely agree with our allies on this. We are seeing a very, very serious threat to peace in Europe," Scholz wrote on Twitter on Monday.

He noted that on Monday in Kyiv and on Tuesday in Moscow he will continue negotiations on the still very serious situation on the Ukrainian border.

"In Kyiv, it is important for me to express our unwavering solidarity and support for Ukraine," Scholz said.

