Maliuska: There will be no public notaries someday

The Ministry of Justice intends to implement a strategy of creating a single notary and liquidating public notaries, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska has said.

"The strategy will be that we will realize the long-standing dream of the notarial community – this is a single notary: we will not have public notaries someday," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Maliuska specified that "this will be a very gradual process, it will take more than one year."

"In the long term, these will be only private notaries who will provide services to certain categories of citizens in certain categories of notarial acts at a reduced price. This is the future, the strategy," he said.

The Minister believes that at present the number of private notaries, of which there are about 6,000, "is enough to provide the necessary functionality."

At the same time, he stressed that "there are much fewer public notaries, but we cannot provide them with normal wages and normal working conditions."