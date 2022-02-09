Facts

14:16 09.02.2022

Commission to investigate case of shooting at Pivdenmash plant reveals facts of extra-statutory relations

3 min read
Commission to investigate case of shooting at Pivdenmash plant reveals facts of extra-statutory relations

Representatives of the commission to investigate the shooting on the territory of the state-owned enterprise Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant (Pivdenmash or Yuzhmash, Dnipro) conducted a survey of personnel in unit No. 3021 of the National Guard of Ukraine, where shooter Artemiy Riabchuk served, regarding the presence of extra-statutory relations.

According to First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Enin, a thorough analysis of the questionnaires will begin in the near future, however, even before it begins, we can say that the commission revealed the facts of extra-statutory relations.

"Representatives of the commission conducted a survey of the personnel of unit No. 3021 of the National Guard Unit. Already before the start of a thorough analysis of the questionnaires, which is about to begin, I can say that the commission has revealed facts of extra-statutory relations. The materials received will be sent in the coming days to the SBI," Enin wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

At the same time, he urged journalists "to clearly understand that the revealed facts of extra-statutory relations do not indicate the motives for the execution."

"The motives are still unknown to us, and they will be clarified by the State Bureau of Investigation as part of a pretrial investigation. The task of the internal investigation conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs is to ascertain the moral and psychological climate in the team, verify the selection and training processes, and observe the procedure for military service. Step by step we establish the circumstances related to deviations from the rules and must take measures to prevent the recurrence of such emergencies," the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

He clarified that the commission also revealed a violation of the order and organization of service, which led to the tragedy. "The order of access to the weapons storage room has been violated. There has been a lack of control over the closing of the weapon shutter, which should have been properly closed," Enin reported.

According to him, the quality of the briefing before joining the squad, as well as the neglect of medical support for military personnel (a number of necessary medicines were missing in the first-aid kit) also "raises questions."

At the same time, Enin said that the hospitalized servicemen, who were injured during the shooting at the plant, are already recovering. "Some of them have already been discharged from intensive care," the deputy minister said.

He clarified that some members of the commission will return from Dnipro for a more thorough report at the end of this week.

As reported, conscript soldier of the National Guard Artemiy Riabchuk, born in 2001, on January 27 at 3:40 opened fire on the guards on the territory of the Pivdenmash Machine-Building Plant. As a result, four National Guard servicemen and one civilian were killed, five more were injured. The attacker fled the scene with a weapon, but was detained at 9:30 in the city of Pidhorodnie, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The motives of the committed crime are not yet known.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, proceedings have been opened against a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine on the fact of premeditated murder and desertion with a weapon (part 2 of Article 115, part 3 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The case is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, procedural management is carried out by the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense.

The State Bureau of Investigation also opened malpractice proceedings against the leadership of the National Guard.

Tags: #investigation #shooting
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:38 29.12.2021
SBI confirms searches under investigation of coal supplies from occupied territories of Donbas

SBI confirms searches under investigation of coal supplies from occupied territories of Donbas

12:28 29.12.2021
Prosecutor's office investigating explosion in Kosiv hospital

Prosecutor's office investigating explosion in Kosiv hospital

16:07 17.11.2021
Investigation into Yanukovych's 2014 Maidan shootings completed – PGO

Investigation into Yanukovych's 2014 Maidan shootings completed – PGO

12:46 30.09.2021
Public activists consider investigation of illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians during armed conflict in eastern Ukraine ineffective

Public activists consider investigation of illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians during armed conflict in eastern Ukraine ineffective

11:48 22.09.2021
Unknown people shoot at car of President's First Assistant Shefir, his driver wounded

Unknown people shoot at car of President's First Assistant Shefir, his driver wounded

13:03 07.07.2021
Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

14:16 10.02.2021
NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

16:59 24.10.2020
Arakhamia finds parcel under wheel of his car, police work on spot

Arakhamia finds parcel under wheel of his car, police work on spot

10:54 30.09.2020
Crimea's oceanic fishing industry becomes instrument of money laundering by Russian entities – media

Crimea's oceanic fishing industry becomes instrument of money laundering by Russian entities – media

16:25 20.07.2020
Lawyers accuse Interior Ministry of distorting information about Duhar's alleged refusal from several investigative actions

Lawyers accuse Interior Ministry of distorting information about Duhar's alleged refusal from several investigative actions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire near Pisky, no casualties - JFO HQ

Polish govt approves donation of military assistance to Kyiv by Warsaw

LATEST

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Ukraine on Feb 9-11

Slovakia simplifies rules of entry for foreigners

Saakashvili accuses Georgian govt of corruption, shows photos of officials' homes in court

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Diplomacy works and deters Russia's aggressive intentions – Kuleba

Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

Warsaw approves donation of military equipment to Ukraine

We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

Avtostrada completes drilling work on left-bank interchange at Darnytsky Bridge

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD