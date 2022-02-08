Russia-led forces violate ceasefire near Pisky, no casualties - JFO HQ

Russia-led forces once violated the ceasefire in Donbas since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military was not injured, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation reported.

"Since the beginning of the day, one violation of the ceasefire regime by the armed formations of the Russian Federation has been recorded. Not far from Pisky, Russian mercenaries fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Joint Forces as a result of enemy actions.