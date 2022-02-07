Facts

16:10 07.02.2022

Ukraine's sovereignty is also matter of our own security - Austrian Foreign Minister

Ukraine's sovereignty is also matter of our own security - Austrian Foreign Minister

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who arrived in Ukraine together with the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, said that Ukraine's sovereignty is also a matter of their own security.

"A joint trip of foreign ministers of the Slavkov format [Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic] to Ukraine. Sending a strong signal of Central European solidarity with the Ukrainian people. After all, the sovereignty of Ukraine is also a matter of our own security," Shallenberg wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the foreign ministers of Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are now together in Stanytsia Luhanska, where they have the opportunity to see with their own eyes the consequences of Russian aggression and Ukraine's efforts to overcome them.

The Foreign Ministers of the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovakia will be in Ukraine on February 7-8.

