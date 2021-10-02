Saakashvili is citizen of Ukraine, Foreign Ministry to provide him with necessary support - Kuleba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will support ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, since he is a citizen of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Saakashvili is our citizen. We will provide him with appropriate support. This morning [...] a representative of the Georgian Embassy will arrive at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine upon our call. All this will be discussed with him. We protect every citizen of Ukraine when he or she gets in trouble," Kuleba said in a comment to the Dom TV channel.

On Friday morning Saakashvili wrote on social networks that he had arrived in Georgia. In the evening of the same day, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili, who had returned from Ukraine, had been detained and taken to prison. Saakashvili is a citizen of Ukraine.