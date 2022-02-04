Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian national futsal team after the Euro 22 semifinal match for the game, calling the players heroes.

"Guys, thank you for your character and great game! Ukraine has been waiting for the Euro Futsal semi-final for 17 years. We believe that the path to the final will be much shorter. You are our heroes! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky said on Twitter on Friday.

In the semi-final match of the Euro, the Ukrainian team lost to the Russian team with a score of 3:2. On Sunday, the Ukrainian team at 15.30 will play against Spain or Portugal a match for third place.