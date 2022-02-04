Nova Poshta increases number of deliveries by 14% in 2021

According to the results of 2021, the Nova Poshta Group of Companies delivered 372 million items, which is 14% more than in 2020.

As the press service of the company told Interfax-Ukraine, on December 28, 2021, a record of departures was set – 1.8 million parcels per day.

According to the press service, 875,400 deliveries last year were parcels with medicines and medical supplies.

In 2021, the company opened 2,000 new branches, their total number reached almost 10,000, of which 8,000 are located in villages. In addition, the network has 13,000 parcel points in 403 settlements.

According to the results of 2021, the company's logistics infrastructure includes 41 points and 91 depots.

In addition, Nova Poshta transferred more than UAH 6.4 billion in taxes and fees to the budget of all levels, which is 26% more than in 2020.

At the end of the year, the number of employees reached 32,000, the number of employees of franchise partners was 10,000.

According to the results of Nova Poshta Global, 9.3 million international deliveries were made in 2021, which is 32% more than in 2020, while 7 million parcels were sent from China. In addition, 435,000 parcels were sent through the NP Shopping service.

The number of deliveries of Nova Poshta Moldova in 2021 grew by 16%, to 430,000 parcels. Also last year, the first 90 parcel lockers were installed. The total number of branches was 29 in 16 settlements.

The Nova Poshta group of companies includes, in particular, Nova Poshta, NP Logistic, NovaPay and Nova Poshta Global companies.