10:54 04.02.2022

Scholz to pay visit to Ukraine on Feb 14 – media

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv on February 14, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian edition of Deutsche Welle reported on Friday.

After that, on February 15, Scholz will travel to Moscow, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the publication, on the eve of his visit to Ukraine and the Russian Federation, on February 7, the German Chancellor is to go to Washington, where he will discuss the situation around Ukraine with U.S. President Joseph Biden.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Ukraine on February 8, and French and German Foreign Ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian and Annalena Baerbock are expected to visit Kyiv on February 7-8.

