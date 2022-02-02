Facts

16:43 02.02.2022

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden has formally approved additional U.S. military deployments to Eastern Europe, which the Pentagon is expected to announce later on Wednesday, CNN said, citing unnamed U.S. administration officials.

According to them, the deployments are to show of "support to NATO allies feeling threatened by Russia's military moves near Ukraine," CNN said.

According to sources, the Pentagon will announce the deployment of thousands of U.S. troops, including about 2,000 troops to Poland and additional few thousand to southeastern NATO countries, including Romania.

