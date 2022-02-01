Ukraine receives about 500 tonnes of defense ammunition from USA over this day – Reznikov

The sixth aircraft delivered another 84 tonnes of ammunition to Ukraine from the United States, in general, Ukraine received 500 tonnes of defense ammunition from the United States on Tuesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"The day has not passed yet, and we are unloading the sixth bird from our friends from the United States! Some 84 tonnes of ammunition arrived in Kyiv! In total, for today we have received about 500 tonnes of defense ammunition from the United States! And this is not the end," Reznikov wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

In turn, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said the United States would continue to provide defense assistance to Ukraine.

"We vastly prefer the path of dialogue and diplomacy, but we will continue to provide Ukraine with the defense assistance needed to defend against Russia's massive military force assembled on its borders. We stand with Ukraine," the embassy said on Twitter on Tuesday.