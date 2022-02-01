Court arrests security chief of Yanukovych in absentia

Pechersky District Court issued a decision on the arrest in absentia of the head of security for former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and allowed an investigation in absentia on charges of illegally transporting people across the border and desertion, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"With the participation of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv elected the former deputy head of the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine, the head of the security service of the President of Ukraine, a measure of restraint in the form of detention and granted permission to conduct a special pretrial investigation against him," the PGO said in the statement in its Telegram channel on Tuesday.