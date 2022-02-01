Facts

09:27 01.02.2022

In response to progress in Association Agreement implementation, Ukraine wants to hear specific dates for EU accession – PM

Ukraine continues to work on the implementation of the Association Agreement with the European Union, and wants to hear specific dates for joining the EU in response, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"I informed Mr. Dombrovskis about the implementation of the Association Agreement by the Ukrainian side by 63%. We are ready to continue working in this direction. Surely, in response to the progress in the Association Agreement, we want to hear specific dates when Ukraine can become a candidate, and when Ukraine should be included in the European Union," he said at a joint briefing with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis in Kyiv on January 31.

In turn, the European Commission vice president said that each country is free to choose its own development strategy, associations and alliances, where it wants to join.

He said that as for relations between Ukraine and the EU, everything is already written in the Association Agreement. The implementation of the Agreement will provide more precise steps when Ukraine approaches the EU.

