12:11 31.01.2022

Poroshenko refuses to testify, leaves SBI

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) states that the fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko refused to testify "on the coal case" and left the premises of the SBI.

"Ukrainian parliamentarian Petro Poroshenko has refused to give evidence to the investigator and left the premises of the SBI. He also refused to sign the protocol, which is documented," the Bureau said in a message posted on its Facebook page on Monday.

According to the SBI, the next date of Poroshenko's call will be announced additionally.

Earlier it was reported that Poroshenko came for questioning and said that he refused to testify.

"I, as a responsible politician ... and a law-abiding citizen, arrived for questioning on an absolutely empty, worthless case," Poroshenko told reporters at the entrance to the SBI.

As reported, on December 20, 2021, the State Bureau of Investigations notified Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations in the framework of the case of a criminal scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories. Earlier, as part of the same criminal proceedings, MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and former Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn were notified of suspicion.

On January 19, the Pechersky district Court of Kyiv chose a measure of restraint for Poroshenko in the "coal case" in the form of personal obligations with travel restrictions. Poroshenko and his lawyers announced that they would appeal against this court decision. The Prosecutor General's Office, in turn, also announced its intention to appeal against the court's ruling.

Poroshenko announced the restriction of his political activities in connection with the court decision. He and his defenders announced that they would appeal against this court decision. The Prosecutor General's Office, in turn, also announced its intention to appeal the court's ruling.

