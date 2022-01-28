Facts

20:20 28.01.2022

Kuleba, delegation of US Congress discuss package to deter Russian aggression

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress led by Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives Gregory Meeks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) press service said.

"The key topic of the talks was the implementation by Ukraine, the United States and European partners of a comprehensive package to deter Russia from further aggression. The interlocutors discussed the strengthening of the international coalition in support of Ukraine, a package of tough sanctions against the Kremlin, deepening the security of interaction with Ukraine, support by the United States and partners for the stability of the economy and financial system of Ukraine amid economic challenges of Russian escalation," the MFA said in the statement.

Kuleba said that the only way Russia can prove that it has no intentions to start a new military operation against Ukraine is to continue diplomatic negotiations within the established formats.

He also said that Ukraine is committed to the political and diplomatic settlement of the armed conflict. At the same time, the minister said that the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine will be not only the de-escalation of the current tension by Russia, but the complete return of the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia, territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea by political and diplomatic means.

In addition, Kuleba said the unity of the international community with Ukraine today is of key importance for maintaining and protecting peace, justice and security throughout the Euro-Atlantic space.

"Ukraine has reliable bipartisan support from the United States amid the aggressive actions of Russia. We are grateful for this longstanding and unanimous position of both parties of the U.S. Congress," the minister said.

The members of the delegation reaffirmed the unanimous support of the United States for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their state, the readiness of the United States to strengthen the security of Ukraine and promote the stability of the Ukrainian economic and financial system through concrete actions.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #support
