Zelensky considers destabilization within country to be greatest risk for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky calls the internal destabilization of the situation in the country the greatest danger that could provoke Russia to escalate.

"The biggest risk for Ukraine and the biggest risk for the sovereignty of our state, and here we are united with all partners... The biggest risk is not to keep the state, it is destabilization within our state," Zelensky said at a press conference with representatives of foreign media in Kyiv on Friday.

"The unity of power, trust in the president and the understanding of other politicians that they are former or future presidents, not inactive, a wise and honest understanding makes our state united and strong. If we are united by the people, the army and a stable government, the risks of escalation from Russia decrease," he said.

The president said he saw great unrest on the streets of Ukrainian cities. "There is no one person in the state, and calmness is returning on the streets, people are at the President's Office or blocked the parliament. And they do not care if there is COVID-19. They are engaged in daily opportunistic steps, the split of our state," the head of state said.

"We remember what happened in our country in 2014 and 2015. The uncontrollability of the situation within the state regarding the rule of law, about the work of law enforcement agencies, about calmness on the street can lead to an escalation. This is the highest level of a likely plan, when those or other actions on the part of a neighboring state," Zelensky said.