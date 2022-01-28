Ukraine's MFA reacts to decision of Crimean museums regarding Scythian gold

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzheppar commented on the complaint of the Crimean museums about the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal on the return of Scythian gold to Ukraine.

"We are not surprised that the Russian invader wants to continue its dirty game in order to delay the trial, which has already lasted seven years, as long as possible. But no matter how long it lasts, we will continue to protect our interests," Dzheppar wrote on Facebook.

She noted that Ukraine is ready to prove for the third time that the artifacts belong to the Ukrainian museum fund already in the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Dzheppar recalled that on January 26, the so-called "museums" in the temporarily occupied Crimea filed a cassation appeal against the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal to return the collection of Scythian gold to Ukraine.