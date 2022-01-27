Ukrainian FM: We see US written response before it handed over to Russia, no objections on Ukrainian side

The Ukrainian side has no objections to the U.S. response to Russia's security proposals, which was handed over to Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We had seen the written response of the U.S. before it was handed over to Russia. No objections on the Ukrainian side. Important that the U.S. remains in close contact with Ukraine before and after all contacts with Russia. No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine. Golden rule," Kuleba said on Twitter.

As reported, U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan on January 26 delivered a written response from the U.S. administration to the draft bilateral treaty on security guarantees previously submitted by the Russian side.