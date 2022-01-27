Facts

14:57 27.01.2022

Kuleba: Russia likely to remain on diplomatic track for next two weeks

Kuleba: Russia likely to remain on diplomatic track for next two weeks

Following the meeting in Paris, advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four agreed to meet in Berlin in two weeks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The good news is that advisers agreed to meet in Berlin in two weeks, which means that Russia for the next two weeks is likely to remain on the diplomatic path," Kuleba said at a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Copenhagen on Thursday.

