Prosecutor General on intl situation, threats to Ukraine: We're staying relevant in coordination of all structures

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova assures that the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), together with other law enforcement agencies and government agencies, is checking international information, including intelligence data regarding threats against Ukraine, and is keeping the situation as a whole under control.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has been taking action for a long time… We understand all the threats. Everything, of course, is being checked," Venediktova told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency about what actions are being taken by the Prosecutor General's Office and law enforcement agencies in general in connection with the international situation and possible threats to Ukraine and whether the information, in particular British and American intelligence, is being checked.

At the same time, she stressed: "We also understand that prosecutors are forced to be the pivot in the law enforcement system that sets the tone, so today we are monitoring the situation where we provide procedural guidance throughout the state."

According to Venediktova, the situation with fake bomb threats to schools is analyzed, in particular, and also "with other things that I don't want to repeat, so as not to go into a negative context."

"Everything is being kept under control. The PGO performs its procedural functions and does everything properly, including as responsible citizens," she added.

"We are all citizens, we are all patriots of Ukraine, and we already understand even more, based on the experience that we had in 2014, from the experience of criminal cases that we have today, with which we attend international platforms. There is a strategy, a vision, and a sense of tactics of the situation, so we are working very coordinated, not only with law enforcement agencies, but also with the NSDC, the military, etc. That is, here the whole state machine works as a single apparatus, realizing that the situation needs to be controlled and understand the tactics of the development of various events," the Prosecutor General explained.