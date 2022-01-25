Germany, Ukraine reach moment of truth on some fundamentally important issues for security, future of Ukraine – Kuleba

Ukraine and Germany have reached the moment of truth on a number of fundamentally important issues for the security and future of the Ukrainian state, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Germany has done a lot since 2014 for Ukraine, including to mobilize sanctions pressure, support Ukrainian reforms, the Ukrainian economy. But every crisis brings relations to a moment of truth. And now we have reached a moment of truth with Germany on a number of fundamentally important issues for security and the future of Ukraine as an independent state, and Euro-Atlantic security in general," Kuleba said on the air of the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) program on ICTV on Monday.

According to him, this is about the support of the most powerful sanctions against Russia by Germany, Nord Stream 2, the issue of supplying weapons.

"There is one aspect, namely bilateral arms supply from Germany to Ukraine. But there are others. There is the issue of Germany granting permission to a third country for the transfer of weapons. There is the issue of Germany's consent to the purchase of weapons by Ukraine through the NATO system. These are issues where we believe it cannot at all there will be no talk of Germany blocking something," the minister said.