Facts

13:53 25.01.2022

Germany, Ukraine reach moment of truth on some fundamentally important issues for security, future of Ukraine – Kuleba

2 min read
Germany, Ukraine reach moment of truth on some fundamentally important issues for security, future of Ukraine – Kuleba

Ukraine and Germany have reached the moment of truth on a number of fundamentally important issues for the security and future of the Ukrainian state, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Germany has done a lot since 2014 for Ukraine, including to mobilize sanctions pressure, support Ukrainian reforms, the Ukrainian economy. But every crisis brings relations to a moment of truth. And now we have reached a moment of truth with Germany on a number of fundamentally important issues for security and the future of Ukraine as an independent state, and Euro-Atlantic security in general," Kuleba said on the air of the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) program on ICTV on Monday.

According to him, this is about the support of the most powerful sanctions against Russia by Germany, Nord Stream 2, the issue of supplying weapons.

"There is one aspect, namely bilateral arms supply from Germany to Ukraine. But there are others. There is the issue of Germany granting permission to a third country for the transfer of weapons. There is the issue of Germany's consent to the purchase of weapons by Ukraine through the NATO system. These are issues where we believe it cannot at all there will be no talk of Germany blocking something," the minister said.

Tags: #ukraine #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:49 25.01.2022
Rada increases value of parcels imported to Ukraine without taxation for individuals to EUR 150

Rada increases value of parcels imported to Ukraine without taxation for individuals to EUR 150

13:15 25.01.2022
Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

12:58 25.01.2022
Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

09:38 25.01.2022
Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

14:19 24.01.2022
Germany allows relatives of diplomatic staff members in Ukraine to leave country

Germany allows relatives of diplomatic staff members in Ukraine to leave country

09:24 24.01.2022
Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

16:53 22.01.2022
Kuleba: German statements disappoint, harm efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict

Kuleba: German statements disappoint, harm efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict

13:48 22.01.2022
Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

09:52 21.01.2022
Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

09:27 21.01.2022
USA providing more assistance to Ukraine than any year in history - White House

USA providing more assistance to Ukraine than any year in history - White House

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada backs appeal to intl institutions on Russia's military blackmail, calls for setting time frame for Ukraine's integration into NATO

Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

Kyiv Administration's first dpty head Povoroznyk served with charges in 'land plot for NSDC' case – Klitschko

Rivne region to enter 'red' level of epidemic danger over COVID-19 from Jan 27 – State Commission

Withdrawal of bill on transition period in occupied territories not related to upcoming meeting of advisers to Normandy Four leaders - Yermak

LATEST

Rada backs appeal to intl institutions on Russia's military blackmail, calls for setting time frame for Ukraine's integration into NATO

Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

Recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' to be step of Russia to withdraw from Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Kyiv Administration's first dpty head Povoroznyk served with charges in 'land plot for NSDC' case – Klitschko

Rivne region to enter 'red' level of epidemic danger over COVID-19 from Jan 27 – State Commission

Withdrawal of bill on transition period in occupied territories not related to upcoming meeting of advisers to Normandy Four leaders - Yermak

Kuleba supports initiative to hold meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting at 17.00 to consider issues on protecting national security from internal, external threats

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD