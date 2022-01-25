Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

Great Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States are planning to create a fund at the end of January 2022 to help Ukraine with financing of GBP 35 million over three years.

"We are talking about the creation of an international fund 'Partnership for a Strong Ukraine.' This is a common initiative of Great Britain, Canada, the United States, Switzerland and Sweden. The official start of the work of the fund is planned this month. The agreement is to be signed on January 31," the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine press service said.

The goal of the fund is to support long-term sustainable development and increase the resilience of the communities affected by Russian aggression, prevent further escalation and prepare for a smooth and unhindered social, economic and political reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories.

According to the statement, the main projects to be implemented in 2022 with the help of the Fund will be: projects on energy efficiency, strengthening and viability of communities.