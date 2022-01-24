Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) denied information about plans to conduct on Tuesday, January 25, a cross-interrogation of fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko and MP of the Opposition Platform – For faction Life Viktor Medvedchuk.

"Publications appeared in the media about the alleged cross-interrogation of Petro Poroshenko and Viktor Medvedchuk scheduled for January 25 in the case of the purchase of coal from the temporarily occupied territories. The State Bureau of Investigations says that at present the investigative action is not planned and will not be hold on January 25, 2022," the SBI said on its Telegram channel on Monday.